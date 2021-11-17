The Showdown 2 – Ticket information

Saracens Men Vs Bristol Bears – 26th March – 2022 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

FOR SEASONAL MEMBERS

As a seasonal member this highly anticipated fixture is included as part of your membership, but you will need to book your seats. The seasonal member’s priority window will open at the end of November and will close in the middle of December.

N.B. Hospitality Members do NOT need to book places as they will be contacted by their account manager.

Seasonal members may…

• Book the same number of tickets you currently hold at StoneX Stadium in the equivalent seat or hospitality category at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Bookings will need be made by the lead client on your seasonal membership booking.

• Upgrade to a different seat category or a hospitality package by requesting a call back from a member of our team.

• Benefit from a 50% discount on two additional general admission tickets for friends or family in the same seat category as your membership (50% offer includes all 1876 Members but excludes hospitality categories).

• Benefit from a priority booking window, enabling you to book an unlimited number of additional tickets at the best price before general sale begins. This priority window will open at the end of November and will close in the middle of December.

PLEASE ENSURE YOUR EMAIL ADDRESS AND OPT IN PREFERENCES ARE CORRECT IN YOUR ACCOUNT SO THAT YOU MAY RECEIVE YOUR EMAIL INVITE TO PURCHASE.