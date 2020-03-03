The Showdown to be shown on Channel 5

Bristol Bears vs Exeter Chiefs, Bath vs Wasps and Northampton Saints vs Exeter Chiefs (all in April) will also appear on the free-to-air channel.

Caj Sohal, Head of Sport for Channel 5, said: “We’re bringing another four fantastic matches to fans as this close season continues to excite every round. All the matches are must-see fixtures and it is particularly exciting to be broadcasting Premiership Rugby’s first trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as well as covering a fan favourite with The Clash at Twickenham.”

Mark Brittain, Chief Commercial Officer of Premiership Rugby, said: “The next rounds of Gallagher Premiership Rugby to be broadcast on Channel 5 are four must-see fixtures that will showcase not only the battle for the top of the table but our 39th Premiership Rugby venue in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Our last fixture on Channel 5 – Big Game 12 in December when Harlequins faced Leicester – drew an audience of over half a million viewers and we expect these matches to prove equally popular with fans.”

The full line-up of live Gallagher Premiership Rugby matches on Channel 5:

Saracens vs Harlequins – Saturday 28th March, kick-off 15H00 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Bristol Bears vs Exeter Chiefs – Saturday 11th April, kick-off 15H00 – Ashton Gate

Bath Rugby vs Wasps – Saturday 18th April, kick-off 14H00 – Twickenham Stadium

Northampton Saints vs Exeter Chiefs – Saturday 25th April, kick-off 15H00 – Franklin’s Gardens

All four matches will be broadcast live on Channel 5 and BT Sport. David Flatman and Mark Durden-Smith present weekly highlights every Monday on Channel 5.