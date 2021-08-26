The UK’s number one Investor Summit is heading to StoneX Stadium

On Saturday 2nd October, the Global Group UK Investor Summit is heading to StoneX Stadium with some very familiar faces to Saracens fans fronting up the speaker line up!

The Global Group UK Investor Summit is the UK’s top one day exhibition connecting CEOs and their companies to shareholders and private investors.

What to expect… on the day there will be a diverse range of small to medium sized businesses exhibiting and a full schedule of investment experts and business owners speaking on the main stage.

The Summit will host talks from some of the most successful entrepreneurs and business leaders in the UK including Nigel Wray, Michelle Kennedy, Martin Glenn and Allan Leighton. There will also be a Q&A with ex Saracens legends and entrepreneurs Alastair Hargreaves and George Kruis on business life outside of Rugby!

To welcome the exhibition to StoneX Stadium we are offering you a free standard ticket to this event. Use code SUMMITSARRIES at checkout to redeem this offer.