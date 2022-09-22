We are delighted to announce that StoneX have become the naming rights partner to a new experience at Saracens “The W Club.”

The latest innovative project at StoneX Stadium, the West Stand, has had input from some of the world’s leading minds in property and stadia: taking inspiration from Tottenham Hotspur stadium, Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T stadium and the newest kid on the block, Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field – all world class mega venues. Whilst we might not have the same scale, we are proud to be located in the heart of North London, on a stunning green site with arguably London’s best facilities for a boutique sports and entertainment venue.

‘The W Club in Association with StoneX’ is experiential hospitality at its best. An opportunity to be at the heart of the action with never seen before access whilst continuing to support the Saracens group to enrich lives on and off the field.

In a first for rugby, W Club members will be present in the tunnel, with no screens separating them, as the players make their journey from the changing rooms to the pitch. With access to post match media briefings and pre match talks from former greats of the game and members of the Saracens performance team.

StoneX, who are already the lead partner of the club with naming rights to StoneX Stadium, are expanding their rights further to associate with a completely unique hospitality experience.

Saracens CEO Lucy Wray: “Over the last few years, a huge amount of thought, care, attention to detail and creativity has gone in to developing The W Club concept, so to see this space and experience finally come to life is an incredibly proud moment for all involved at Saracens. The concept is built around “Hang around with good people and good things happen.” StoneX have proved to us from day one of our partnership that they are really good people.

We continually strive to innovate, create and set a new standard for not only club rugby but for sports organisations around the world. Therefore, we are thrilled to have StoneX at the heart of this next chapter in becoming the naming rights partner of The W Club and are so grateful for their continued support.

At Saracens, we have a culture centred around the importance of making memories and I have no doubt that within The W Club experience, some unforgettable memories will be made with StoneX and all other members.”

Philip Smith, StoneX Chief Executive EMEA, said “We are thrilled to be extending our partnership with Saracens through the sponsorship of the W Club in the new West Stand. It will be a fantastic opportunity for customers to get closer to the players and pitch side action as part of first class ground. Go Sarries!”