THIS IS THE WAY THE ROOKIES RUMBLE

Saracens Mavericks are pleased to continue the announcement of their 2021 Superleague squad signings with the reveal of trio of first timers who will help push the team to new heights next season.

A squad is the sum of all its parts, and these three new faces will be making sure that the team is in the best possible position to hit the court hard in 2021.

The new names to pull on the black and red are:

Bella Baylis

Bella has come through the ranks at Saracens Mavericks and has shown excellent maturity and strength each time she has taken to the court. A promotion to the senior squad is just reward for the progress the mid-courter has made over the last couple of years. Driven by her family at home and those in Mavericks, we look forward to seeing her journey continue over the next year.

Focusing on the season ahead, Bella said: “I’m super excited to be a part of this incredible squad, it’s been a dream of mine since ‘Mini Mavs’ and I’m so grateful for the opportunity.”

Britney Clarke

A final year student at the University of Hertfordshire, Britney is no stranger to the surroundings at Mavericks. After being elevated to the squad for the 2021 campaign having trained with the team last year, she will continue to be a handful for defender with a fantastic ability to keep control of the ball in the circle with strong holds and safe hands. Combined with good accuracy from all over the circle, her development should kick on for the new campaign.

Looking towards the 2021 season, Britney said: “I’m really excited to be part of the Mavericks family again. From the moment I joined the NPL last year, I have been made to feel like family and then having the opportunity to train alongside the senior team last season was amazing and I learnt so much in just one season.

“I’m incredibly happy to be part of this amazing group of players and coaches and can’t wait to get started.”

Aliyah Zaranyika #91

A fast, powerful defender who made her Mavericks debut in front of 9,000 spectators in the season opener last year, Aliya will be hoping to get a first full season under her belt. An irrepressibly positive personality in the squad, the youngster is as kind and courageous as she is fast and powerful. Another exciting prospect in the Mavericks defensive line, we can’t wait to see further growth from Aliyah in the coming year.

Reflecting on her selection, Aliya said: “I’m so excited and extremely grateful to be re-joining the Mavs senior squad for a second season. Having come through the Pathway, this has been an incredible journey so far and I can’t wait for it to continue.”

