Three Saracens named in England squad for Autumn internationals

Three Saracens have been named in England’s squad for the upcoming Autumn internationals.

Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje and Max Malins have all been called up to the squad for the matches against Tonga, Australia and South Africa,

Eddie Jones named a 34-player squad who will travel to Jersey on Monday 25 October for a five-day training camp.

Farrell will be captain, and Itoje is in line to make his 50th cap during the Autumn Nations Series.

Jones said: “This is a young but very good, talented squad who have all earned their places. It is one of the most competitive squads I have ever picked.

“There are a number of disappointed players who haven’t been selected, but they know what they need to do and no door is closed to any player.

“We’re looking forward to three tough Test matches. Tonga always play a strong, physical game and Australia and South Africa have had extended periods together and will be a good challenge for us.

“Our aim each week will be to get better and better as we work towards the Rugby World Cup in 2023.”

England will first face Tonga on Saturday 6 November (3.15pm KO). They will then host Australia on Saturday 13 November (5.30pm KO) and in their final game, take on world champions South Africa on Saturday 20 November (3.15pm KO).