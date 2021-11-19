Three Saracens named in Red Roses team for USA test

Holly Aitchison will start for the Red Roses on Sunday when they face USA at Sixways Stadium, with Hannah Botterman and Zoe Harrison on the bench.

The Sarries stars will be looking to end their Autumn series on a high before heading back to StoneX Stadium for some crucial Allianz Premier 15s action.

Head Coach Simon Middleton said: “Any team coached by Rob Cain will bring an unpredictability and his USA will be no different. We know we’re in for a tough game and will have to be ready for anything and that adds another dimension.

“We’re all looking forward to running out for our final autumn international at Sixways on Sunday and hope to end the year on a high.”

England team to play USA:

15. Abby Dow (Wasps, 21 caps)

14. Lydia Thompson (Worcester Warriors, 49 caps)

13. Holly Aitchison (Saracens, 3 caps)

12. Lagi Tuima (Harlequins, 11 caps)

11. Heather Cowell (Harlequins, 1 cap)

10. Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 9 caps)

9. Leanne Infante (VC; Bristol Bears, 47 caps)

1. Vickii Cornborough (Harlequins, 63 caps)

2. Lark Davies (Loughborough Lightning, 34 caps)

3. Maud Muir (Wasps, 3 caps)

4. Harriet Millar-Mills (Wasps, 65 caps)

5. Zoe Aldcroft (C; Gloucester-Hartpury, 27 caps)

6. Alex Matthews (Worcester Warriors, 44 caps)

7. Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 1 cap)

8. Sarah Beckett (Harlequins, 21 caps)

Finishers:

16. Connie Powell (Gloucester-Hartpury, uncapped)

17. Hannah Botterman (Saracens, 25 caps)

18. Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 39 caps)

19. Rowena Burnfield (Wasps, 49 caps)

20. Sarah Hunter (Loughborough Lighting, 129 caps)

21. Lucy Packer (Harlequins, uncapped)

22. Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 33 caps)

23. Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 17 caps)