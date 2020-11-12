Three Saracens Women players to start for the Red Roses this weekend

Poppy Cleall, Marlie Packer and Zoe Harrison will all start for the Red Roses on Saturday as head coach Simon Middleton has named his England Women team to take on France.

Middleton’s side face Les Bleues at Stade des Alpes, Grenoble on Saturday 14 November [KO 1.15pm GMT, live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer] in the first of two matches.

Helena Rowland and Harrison form the 10-12 axis while Cleall moves to partner Abbie Ward in the second row and Packer start at openside flanker.

Middleton said: “We’re really looking forward to heading out to France for what will be another competitive game.

“We see this fixture as a big opportunity for some of our younger players to play away in France, which is always one of our toughest games. Given our two 2021 Six Nations games against France and Italy are both at home, this is a big opportunity to compete against top quality opposition away from home ahead of next year’s World Cup.

“Helena Rowland has really impressed since her return to XVs with Loughborough and deserves her chance. We’re really looking forward to seeing her link up with Zoe.

“We know what Katy Daley-Mclean can do on the big stage and the presence she brings and see this as an opportunity for others.

“It’s been great to have Sarah Hunter back training with us this week. We’re managing her return carefully and won’t take any risks.

“Last but certainly not least, we are really pleased our two autumn games against France will be shown on BBC Two and our aim is to put on a show for everyone supporting from home.”

England team to play France

15. Ellie Kildunne (Wasps FC Ladies, 9 caps)

14. Jess Breach (Harlequins Women, 14 caps)

13. Emily Scarratt (C; Loughborough Lightning, 90 caps)

12. Zoe Harrison (Saracens Women, 24 caps)

11. Abby Dow (Wasps FC Ladies, 13 caps)

10. Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 1 cap)

9. Leanne Riley (Harlequins Women, 37 caps)

1. Vickii Cornborough (Harlequins Women, 54 caps)

2. Amy Cokayne (Harlequins Women, 51 caps)

3. Shaunagh Brown (Harlequins Women, 18 caps)

4. Abbie Ward (VC; Harlequins Women, 43 caps)

5. Poppy Cleall (Saracens Women, 41 caps)

6. Alex Matthews (Worcester Warriors, 37 caps)

7. Marlie Packer (Saracens Women, 72 caps)

8. Sarah Beckett (Harlequins Women, 18 caps)

Finishers

16. Lark Davies (Loughborough Lightning, 26 caps)

17. Detysha Harper (Loughborough Lightning, 2 caps)

18. Laura Keates (Worcester Warriors, 60 caps)

19. Morwenna Talling (Loughborough Lightning, 1 cap)

20. Harriet Millar-Mills (Wasps FC Ladies, 56 caps)

21. Claudia MacDonald (Wasps FC Ladies, 10 caps)

22. Kelly Smith (Gloucester-Hartpury, 13 caps)

23. Megan Jones (Wasps FC Ladies, 9 caps)