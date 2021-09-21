Three Sarries named in England training squad

Three Saracens have been selected for the upcoming England training camp next week.

Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje and Max Malins will meet up with the squad for the camp which will take place at The Lensbury, Teddington from Sunday 26 – Tuesday 28 September.

Farrell and Itoje, who toured with the British and Irish Lions in the summer will be back in the Red Rose, whilst Malins was in the squad for the internationals against USA and Canada in July before suffering a shoulder injury.

England’s Autumn internationals see them host Tonga, Australia and South Africa on 6th, 13th and 20th November at Twickenham.