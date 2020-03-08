Tickets for Saracens Women vs Wasps FC Ladies on sale!

Tickets are now on sale for Saracens Women’s Tyrrells Premier 15s match against Wasps FC Ladies on Saturday 4 April at Allianz Park.

The Women in Black face their London rivals in round 15 of the TP15s, having won the round seven fixture 32 – 21 at Twyford Avenue.

Saracens Women are also set to face Firwood Waterloo Ladies on Saturday 21 March, Harlequins Women in ‘The Duel’ on Saturday 18 April and Bristol Bears Women on Sunday 26 April.