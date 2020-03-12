Tompkins and Carre in Wales 23 for Scotland match

Nick Tompkins will make his fourth start in this year’s Guinness Six Nations when Wales take on Scotland at the Principality Stadium on Saturday 14 March.

Tompkins is joined in the Wales match day squad by prop Rhys Carré, who has been named among the replacements. Both players are set to come up against fellow Saracens, Sean Maitland, who will win his 49th Scotland cap on Saturday.

Wales will be aiming to get their second win of the tournament, having gone down to three straight losses after an opening round win over Italy.

“Saturday is a great opportunity for us to wrap up the campaign with a big performance at home in Cardiff,” said Wales head coach Wayne Pivac.

“We want to finish with the performance we know we can deliver and we have been working hard to get there.

“Alun Wyn is one of the most iconic figures in the game, he is our leader and I’m delighted for him as he continues to set the bar across the game.”​