Tompkins at 12 for 10th cap

Nick Tompkins has been named to start for Wales against Scotland in Round 2 of the Six Nations.

A replacement last weekend, Tompkins is promoted to inside centre with former Sarrie Liam Williams also recalled to the backline.

The Dragons loanee will earn his 10th international cap a year after debuting in the tournament.

Tompkins has nine caps for Wales thus far.

Scotland’s Sean Maitland misses the match through injury.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac said: “We were pleased to kick the tournament off with a victory last weekend and to be heading to Scotland with a win behind us.

“We continue to build and to move forward and it is great to do that from a position of winning.

“It is a quick six-day turnaround this week but we are looking forward to getting back out there.

“We have picked up a couple of injuries but we see it as more of an opportunity for those coming into the side.