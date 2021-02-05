Tompkins named in Wales 23

Nick Tompkins has been named on the bench for Wales’ Guinness Six Nations opener against Ireland on Sunday.

The Saracens centre, on loan at Welsh region the Dragons, earned his first cap in the competition in 2020, scoring as a replacement against Italy.

Tompkins has eight Wales caps to date.

He has since featured a further seven times for his country whom he qualifies through his grandmother.

“We are looking forward to kicking off our campaign this weekend and putting into action two really good training weeks,” said Wales head coach Wayne Pivac.

“We made strides forward through the autumn and we are looking to take that into Sunday and into this tournament.

“The Six Nations is a fantastic tournament and is important for us rugby wise but it is important for so much more this year.

“It is important for communities across the country and we want to play our part and give everyone something to look forward to and to get excited about on the weekend.”