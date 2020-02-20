Tompkins retains place in Wales midfield

Nick Tompkins has retained his place in Wales’ midfield for Round 3 of the Six Nations.

The Saracens man made a try-scoring debut at the beginning of the tournament and earned a first start as Wayne Pivac’s side against Ireland.

He will remain at outside centre as his country welcome France to the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Head coach Pivac said: “We want to build on what we have done so far and are looking to be more accurate with what we do and improve on that aspect.

“Saturday is going to be a packed Principality Stadium, we know the atmosphere will be electric and it is set for a big day in Cardiff.”

Wales side to play France:

15 Leigh Halfpenny (87 Caps)

14 George North (93 Caps)

13 Nick Tompkins (2 Caps)

12 Hadleigh Parkes (27 Caps)

11 Josh Adams (23 Caps)

10 Dan Biggar (81 Caps)

9 Gareth Davies (52 Caps)

1 Wyn Jones (24 Caps)

2 Ken Owens (75 Caps)

3 Dillon Lewis (24 Caps)

4 Jake Ball (44 Caps)

5 Alun Wyn Jones (C) (136 Caps)

6 Ross Moriarty (43 Caps)

7 Justin Tipuric (74 Caps)

8 Taulupe Faletau (74 Caps)

Replacements:

16 Ryan Elias (11 Caps)

17 Rob Evans (37 Caps)

18 Leon Brown (8 Caps)

19 Will Rowlands (*Uncapped)

20 Aaron Wainwright (20 Caps)

21 Tomos Williams (18 Caps)

22 Jarrod Evans (5 Caps)

23 Johnny McNicholl (2 Caps)