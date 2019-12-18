Top Stats from Saturday’s comeback win over Harlequins Women

Last Saturday saw Saracens Women stage the biggest comeback in Tyrrells Premier 15s history as they came back from 24-0 down to win 33 – 27 at the Stoop against Harlequins Women.

The match had it all with impressive physicality in defence and superb attacking play from both sides.

We’ve crunched the numbers and picked out some of our favourite stats from Saturday’s memorable win in south-west London.

ATTACK

72 carries by Saracens Women

Top Carriers

Poppy Cleall (14)

Mackenzie Carson (9)

Lotte Clapp and Marlie Packer (8)

Dominant Carries

Mackenzie Carson (8)

Marlie Packer (7)

Lotte Clapp (6)

DEFENCE

168 tackles by Saracens Women

Top Tacklers

Mackenzie Carson (21)

Poppy Cleall (19)

Sonia Green (18)

Hannah Botterman and Vicky Fleetwood (16)

Positive tackles

Hannah Casey (5)

Mackenzie Carson and Vicky Fleetwood (3)

Rosie Galligan (2)

Turnovers won

Marlie Packer (2)

Mackenzie Carson, Jeani Layola, Hannah Casey and Rachel Laqeretabua (1)

Rucks hit

Sonia Green (31)

Marlie Packer (30)

Poppy Cleall (16)