Train with the Pros at StoneX | Star-studded line-up confirmed!

DONATE £5 TO ENTER OUR FREE PRIZE DRAW TO WIN …

…an incredible money can’t buy prize, donated by our good friends at StoneX

A trip for two people to a Saracens European away game during the 2022-23 season, including return flights with the Saracens squad, staff and guests, one nights hotel accommodation, evening dinner and pre-match lunch with senior Saracens staff and guests, and two tickets to the game.

HOW TO ENTER

Make your £5 donation via our online donation link here Alternatively, enter for free via the online prize draw form at the bottom of this page

FREE PRIZE DRAW – TERMS AND CONDITIONS

1. By entering the prize draw you are agreeing to these prize draw Terms and Conditions.

2. The prize draw is being run by Saracens Ltd on behalf of Duchenne UK.

Eligibility to Enter

3. The prize draw is open to entrants over 18 years of age. Employees of Saracens Ltd are excluded from the prize draw.

4. In entering the prize draw, you confirm that you are eligible to do so and eligible to claim any prize you may win.

6. The prize draw is free to enter.

How to Enter

7. To be automatically entered into the prize draw simply donate £5 to Duchenne UK, either when purchasing tickets for the Showdown 2 match or via the +5 4 Duchenne donation button at www.saracens.com/duchenne-uk-theshowndown2-match-day-charity-partner/ from Monday 6th December 2021 until 3.00pm on Saturday 26th March 2022; or enter for free by completing the free entry form at www.saracens.com/duchenne-uk-theshowndown2-match-day-charity-partner/ from Monday 6th December 2021 until 3.00pm on Saturday 26th March 2022. Entries received after this time and date will not be included in the draw.

8. Saracens will not accept responsibility if contact details provided are incomplete or inaccurate.

The Prize

9. The prize will be a trip for two people to a Saracens European away game during the 2022-23 season, including return flights with the Saracens squad, staff and guests, one nights hotel accommodation, evening dinner and pre-match lunch with senior Saracens staff and guests, and two tickets to the game. The two return flights will be economy and will depart and arrive at an airport chosen by Saracens Ltd. The hotel accommodation will be chosen by Saracens Ltd and will include one double or twin bedroom and breakfast for two people. The two winners will join other Saracens guests for an evening three course dinner, including selected wines and beers. The two winners will also join other Saracens guests for a pre-match lunch, either at the stadium or at another venue near the stadium when selected wines and beers will again be provided.

10. The draw will be made online and the winner drawn at random.

11. The Saracens European away game will be chosen by Saracens Ltd with the winners joining Saracens staff and other guests on this organised trip.

12. The prize is non-exchangeable, non-transferable and no cash alternatives will be offered.

13. If the winner is unable to use the prize they must notify Saracens as soon as possible so that it can be offered to another randomly drawn entrant to the Prize Draw.

14. The decision of Saracens regarding any aspect of the prize draw is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into about it.

Winner Announcement

15. The winner will be notified after 26th March 2022 via the email address provided.

16. If the winner does not respond to the emails notifying them of their win within 14 days they will lose their right to the prize, and Saracens reserves the right to choose and notify a new winner.

Receipt of the Prize

17. The winner will be provided with full details of the prize, dates, times and travel plans once the 2022-23 European fixtures have been confirmed.

Data Protection and Publicity

18. You consent to any personal information you provide in entering the prize draw being used by Saracens Ltd for the purposes of administering the prize draw, and for those purposes as defined within our privacy notice.

19. All entrants may apply for details of the winning participant by contacting us at e-mail address to be given

20. All personal information shall be used in accordance with Saracens Ltd Privacy Notice.

Limitation of Liability

21. Saracens Ltd does not accept any liability for any damage, loss, injury or disappointment suffered by any entrants as a result of either participating in the prize draw or being selected for a prize, save that Saracens Ltd does not exclude its liability for death or personal injury as a result of its own negligence.

22. Saracens reserves the right to cancel the prize draw or amend these terms and conditions at any time, without prior notice.

23. The prize draw and these Terms and Conditions will be governed by English law and any disputes will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.