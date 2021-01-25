Trio spend time with Wales Women

Three Saracens Women were called up to the Wales training squad earlier this month.

Georgia Evans and Jade Knight have both featured in their country’s side previously while for Donna Rose it was a first inclusion.

Prop Rose has been a regular for Sarries in the Allianz Premier 15s, impressing throughout the Women in Black’s unbeaten run.

Scrum-half Knight made her Wales debut at the 2018 Women’s Six Nations having previously been capped at U20 level and has also represented Wales at Sevens, Mixed Touch and U19 football.

Versatile forward Evans earned the first of her caps in the 2020 Six Nations.