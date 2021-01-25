Two friendlies with Coventry confirmed

Saracens will play Coventry in two pre-season friendlies ahead of the 2020/21 Greene King IPA Championship season.

The Men in Black will host Warwickshire-based outfit on Saturday 20th February (KO 15H00) at the StoneX Stadium before travelling to Butts Park Arena six days later for a fixture under the lights (Friday 26th February, KO 18H00).

The matches will be Sarries’ final preparation games ahead of the new campaign, following on from the Trailfinders Challenge Cup.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall said: “It was important for the squad to have an extensive run of pre-season fixtures leading into the Championship season, so we’re really pleased to have confirmed two additional fixtures against Coventry in February.

“The two matches, along with the Trailfinders Challenge Cup, are the perfect opportunity to further accelerate the development of our younger players with some competitive game time ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.”

Both matches will be live streamed by the home club with more details being released in due course.