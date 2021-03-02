Two new debutants in a winning Round 4 vs Celtic Dragons

Saracens Mavericks take a resounding win against Celtic Dragons in Round 4 of the VNSL.

Mavericks also introduced Jodie Gibson as Maverick #95, after several seasons out with an injury. Ine-Mari Venter became #96 as she joined Jodie in the starting lineup. The South African international made her VNSL debut tonight after joining the league from Suncorp Super Netball.