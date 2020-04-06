Tyrrells Premier 15s 2020/21 – 2022/23 clubs confirmed

The RFU has confirmed the clubs invited to participate in the Tyrrells Premier 15s division for the 2020/21-2022/23 seasons.

An independently verified audit took place in the first half of the 2019/20 season, where each current Tyrrells Premier 15s club was assessed based on a combination of their ability to deliver the competition’s Minimum Operating Standards and their on pitch performance. Clubs were then ranked from one to 10 based on the audit results.

Bristol Bears Women, Gloucester-Hartpury Women, Harlequins Women, Loughborough Lightning, Saracens Women and Wasps FC Ladies [in alphabetical order] were the top six ranked teams and invited to join the next three-year league structure.

At the same time, the bottom four ranked teams were invited to retender for a place in the competition and applications for tender opened to all RFU Member Clubs, universities and colleges that wished to apply.

A selection panel reviewed and shortlisted all tender applications and interviews took place via conference call.

Darlington Mowden Park Sharks, Exeter Chiefs Women, Sale Sharks Women and Worcester Warriors Women were the successful quartet.

All clubs are required to sign a participation agreement with the RFU and the offers remain conditional until this is received. Decisions are also subject to appeal.

Subject to the above, the 10 clubs which will form the Tyrrells Premier 15s for the next three years are:

Bristol Bears Women

DMP Durham Sharks

Exeter Chiefs Women

Gloucester-Hartpury Women

Harlequins Women

Loughborough Lightning

Sale Sharks Women

Saracens Women

Wasps FC Ladies

Worcester Warriors Women

Nicky Ponsford, RFU Head of Women’s Performance said: “My thoughts and those of all of us at the RFU are with everyone impacted by COVID-19, both across the country and within our rugby union community.

“I’d like to thank all clubs for their co-operation, especially in recent weeks where even during these unprecedented circumstances, we have managed to adapt and continue to work to original timelines.

“We said from the outset that this process allows us to recognise the input of current clubs but still open up the league to potential new entrants with a geographical spread maintained where possible and that’s reflected in the results.

“The quality of the applications was very high.

“We’re looking forward to working with those clubs who have been with us since the league launched in 2017 as well as welcome Exeter and Sale, both of whom have exciting plans which will undoubtedly add quality to the division both on and off the field.”

Additionally, the Tyrrells Premier 15s Development League will no longer take place and this will take effect from next season (2020/2021).

Those Tyrrells Premier 15s clubs who wish to run a development team next season are in discussions with the RFU on the most appropriate options available.

Saracens Director of Women’s Sport, Laura Eddie, said: “Firstly, we’d like to welcome Exter Chiefs Women and Sale Sharks Women to the Tyrrells Premier 15s.

“I know we’re excited to make the trips to Exeter and Manchester next season, and we look forward to meeting, on and off the pitch.

“Huge thanks to Firwood Waterloo Ladies and Richmond Women for their hard work, not only in the last three seasons, but for a number of years in helping the women’s game in England grow and develop.

“In particular, we’ve enjoyed some great contests with Richmond throughout our history, and I’m sure we’ll meet again.

“The Development League has been a vital part of our success over the last three seasons, and has helped drive the standards, on and off the pitch, within Saracens Women. We are exploring all avenues to ensure players are supported, developed and continue to drive the club and English rugby forward.”