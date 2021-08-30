Ulster v Saracens on Friday to be shown live on BBC Sport NI

Our friendly against Ulster on Friday evening at the Kingspan Stadium will be broadcast live, meaning supporters will be able to watch the action unfold.

The match, which kicks off at 19:00 will be shown on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport NI Website.

Up to 10,000 supporters will be allowed into the Kingspan Stadium for the match, making it the first major crowd at the venue since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Team news will be revealed later in the week, so stay tuned to our social media channels for updates ahead of the trip to Belfast.

The sides also face each other in London on Thursday 9th September at the HAC, with tickets extremely limited.