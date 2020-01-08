Under-18s begin 2020 at home to Bristol
Saracens Under-18s are in action for the first time in 2020 on Sunday when Bristol Bears visit Allianz Park (KO 13H00).
The youngsters in Black ended the last decade with a bonus-point victory at London Irish, a performance which displayed desire to remain in the fight until the end.
Sarries secured a bonus-point win at Irish last time out.
Sarries make just one change their starting XV. Prop Christiaan Cavalli-Warby comes in at tighthead with Zack Hill name among the replacements.
Charlie Galligan, Francis Moore and Marcus Marchant are new additions to the bench.
Saracens Under-18s team to face Bristol Bears on Sunday:
15 Tobias Elliott
14 Tom Mills
13 Brandon Jackson
12 Jasper Sorrell
11 Wilson Ijeh
10 Alex Cahill
9 Sam Bryan
1 Tristan Smith
2 Samson Adejimi
3 Christiaan Cavalli-Warby
4 Alex Wardell
5 Toby Ponsford
6 Harvey Smith
7 Nathan Bispham
8 Toby Knight
Replacements
16 Charlie Galligan
17 Alfie Goater
18 Zack Hill
19 Kaden Pearce Paul
20 Obinna Nkwocha
21 Charles Favell
22 Marcus Marchant
23 Francis Moore
24 Nathan Michelow/James Biss/Ollie Webb