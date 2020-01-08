Under-18s begin 2020 at home to Bristol

Saracens Under-18s are in action for the first time in 2020 on Sunday when Bristol Bears visit Allianz Park (KO 13H00).

The youngsters in Black ended the last decade with a bonus-point victory at London Irish, a performance which displayed desire to remain in the fight until the end.

Sarries make just one change their starting XV. Prop Christiaan Cavalli-Warby comes in at tighthead with Zack Hill name among the replacements.

Charlie Galligan, Francis Moore and Marcus Marchant are new additions to the bench.

Saracens Under-18s team to face Bristol Bears on Sunday:

15 Tobias Elliott

14 Tom Mills

13 Brandon Jackson

12 Jasper Sorrell

11 Wilson Ijeh

10 Alex Cahill

9 Sam Bryan

1 Tristan Smith

2 Samson Adejimi

3 Christiaan Cavalli-Warby

4 Alex Wardell

5 Toby Ponsford

6 Harvey Smith

7 Nathan Bispham

8 Toby Knight

Replacements

16 Charlie Galligan

17 Alfie Goater

18 Zack Hill

19 Kaden Pearce Paul

20 Obinna Nkwocha

21 Charles Favell

22 Marcus Marchant

23 Francis Moore

24 Nathan Michelow/James Biss/Ollie Webb