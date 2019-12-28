Under-18s end 2019 at London Irish

Saracens Under-18s take on London Irish in their third outing of the season (Saturday, KO 12H00).

Franics Moore comes in at full-back and Jasper Sorrell starts at inside centre, the only two changes to the backline from last weekend’s defeat to Bath.

In the pack, Samson Adejimi switches from blindside flanker to hooker with Harvey Smith joining the back row and Alex Wardell is named at lock.

The youngsters in Black have won one (vs Exeter Chiefs) and lost one (vs Bath) so far this term.

Saracens Under-18s team to play London Irish:

15 Tobias Elliott

14 Tom Mills

13 Brandon Jackson

12 Jasper Sorrell

11 Wilson Ijeh

10 Alex Cahill

9 Sam Bryan

1 Tristan Smith

2 Samson Adejimi

3 Zack Hill

4 Alex Wardell

5 Toby Ponsford

6 Harvey Smith

7 Nathan Bispham

8 Toby Knight

Replacements

16 Ollie Webb

17 Alfie Goater

18 Christiaan Cavalli-Warby

19 Kaden Pearce Paul

20 Obinna Nkwocha

21 Charles Favell

22 Luc McNally-Drew

23 Dan James

24 Nathan Michelow/James Biss