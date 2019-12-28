Under-18s end 2019 at London Irish
Saracens Under-18s take on London Irish in their third outing of the season (Saturday, KO 12H00).
Franics Moore comes in at full-back and Jasper Sorrell starts at inside centre, the only two changes to the backline from last weekend’s defeat to Bath.
In the pack, Samson Adejimi switches from blindside flanker to hooker with Harvey Smith joining the back row and Alex Wardell is named at lock.
The youngsters in Black have won one (vs Exeter Chiefs) and lost one (vs Bath) so far this term.
Saracens Under-18s team to play London Irish:
15 Tobias Elliott
14 Tom Mills
13 Brandon Jackson
12 Jasper Sorrell
11 Wilson Ijeh
10 Alex Cahill
9 Sam Bryan
1 Tristan Smith
2 Samson Adejimi
3 Zack Hill
4 Alex Wardell
5 Toby Ponsford
6 Harvey Smith
7 Nathan Bispham
8 Toby Knight
Replacements
16 Ollie Webb
17 Alfie Goater
18 Christiaan Cavalli-Warby
19 Kaden Pearce Paul
20 Obinna Nkwocha
21 Charles Favell
22 Luc McNally-Drew
23 Dan James
24 Nathan Michelow/James Biss