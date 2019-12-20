Under-18s head to Bath on Saturday

Saracens Under-18s take on Bath in their second match of the U18 Academy League this weekend.

The youngsters in Black head to Somerset following an emphatic 31-19 victory over Exeter Chiefs at Allianz Park.

Brandon Jackson scored twice and continues his place at centre in a backline which is unchanged from the opening day victory.

Prop Zack Hill switches from loosehead to tighthead with Tristan Smith coming in at one in the only change to last Friday’s starting XV.

Sarries team to face Bath at Odd Down Sports Ground on Saturday (KO 12H30):

15 Francis Moore

14 Tom Mills

13 Brandon Jackson

12 James Biss

11 Wilson Ijeh

10 Alex Cahill

9 Sam Bryan

1 Tristan Smith

2 Ehimen Osebor

3 Zack Hill

4 Kaden Pearce-Paul

5 Toby Ponsford

6 Samson Adejimi

7 Nathan Bispham

8 Toby Knight

Replacements

16 Charlie Galligan

17 Alfie Goater

18 Christiaan Cavalli-Warby

19 Alex Wardell

20 Harvey Smith

21 Charles Favell

22 Luc McNally-Drew

23 Tobias Elliott