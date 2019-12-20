Under-18s head to Bath on Saturday
Saracens Under-18s take on Bath in their second match of the U18 Academy League this weekend.
The youngsters in Black head to Somerset following an emphatic 31-19 victory over Exeter Chiefs at Allianz Park.
Brandon Jackson scored twice and continues his place at centre in a backline which is unchanged from the opening day victory.
Prop Zack Hill switches from loosehead to tighthead with Tristan Smith coming in at one in the only change to last Friday’s starting XV.
Sarries team to face Bath at Odd Down Sports Ground on Saturday (KO 12H30):
15 Francis Moore
14 Tom Mills
13 Brandon Jackson
12 James Biss
11 Wilson Ijeh
10 Alex Cahill
9 Sam Bryan
1 Tristan Smith
2 Ehimen Osebor
3 Zack Hill
4 Kaden Pearce-Paul
5 Toby Ponsford
6 Samson Adejimi
7 Nathan Bispham
8 Toby Knight
Replacements
16 Charlie Galligan
17 Alfie Goater
18 Christiaan Cavalli-Warby
19 Alex Wardell
20 Harvey Smith
21 Charles Favell
22 Luc McNally-Drew
23 Tobias Elliott