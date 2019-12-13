Under-18s kick-off new season vs Exeter Chiefs
Saracens Under-18s will kick-off the new U18 Academy League season against Exeter Chiefs at Allianz Park on Friday night (KO 19H00).
The youngsters in black will be hoping to improve on a fifth-place finish in the Southern Conference last season and welcome a host of fresh names into the squad.
England Under-18 international Sam Bryan, Toby Knight and Brandon Jackson are among some who received exposure to the league in 2018/19.
Saracens U18 side to face Exeter Chiefs U18:
15 Francis Moore
14 Tom Mills
13 Brandon Jackson
12 James Biss
11 Wilson Ijeh
10 Alex Cahill
9 Sam Bryan
1 Zack Hill
2 Ehimen Osebor
3 Alfie Goater
4 Kaden Pearce-Paul
5 Toby Ponsford
6 Samson Adejimi
7 Nathan Bispham
8 Toby Knight
Replacements
16 Charlie Galligan
17 Christiaan Cavalli-Warby
18 Terrel Harry
19 Alex Wardell
20 Harvey Smith
21 Charles Favell
22 Luc McNally-Drew
23 Daniel James
24 Matthew Cannon
25 Tobias Elliott