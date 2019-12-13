Under-18s kick-off new season vs Exeter Chiefs

Saracens Under-18s will kick-off the new U18 Academy League season against Exeter Chiefs at Allianz Park on Friday night (KO 19H00).

The youngsters in black will be hoping to improve on a fifth-place finish in the Southern Conference last season and welcome a host of fresh names into the squad.

England Under-18 international Sam Bryan, Toby Knight and Brandon Jackson are among some who received exposure to the league in 2018/19.

Saracens U18 side to face Exeter Chiefs U18:

15 Francis Moore

14 Tom Mills

13 Brandon Jackson

12 James Biss

11 Wilson Ijeh

10 Alex Cahill

9 Sam Bryan

1 Zack Hill

2 Ehimen Osebor

3 Alfie Goater

4 Kaden Pearce-Paul

5 Toby Ponsford

6 Samson Adejimi

7 Nathan Bispham

8 Toby Knight

Replacements

16 Charlie Galligan

17 Christiaan Cavalli-Warby

18 Terrel Harry

19 Alex Wardell

20 Harvey Smith

21 Charles Favell

22 Luc McNally-Drew

23 Daniel James

24 Matthew Cannon

25 Tobias Elliott