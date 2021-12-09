Vincent Koch to leave Saracens at the end of the season

Saracens can today confirm that Vincent Koch will be leaving the club at the end of the season to join Wasps.

The World Cup winning tighthead recently made his 100th appearance for the Men in Black and has won a European Champions Cup trophy as well as two Premiership titles during his five years at StoneX Stadium.

Koch had these words for everyone at Saracens.

“Saracens has been my home for almost five years and together we have won numerous trophies. It’s here that team mates became friend and friends became family.

I will always cherish the special memories I made at Saracens and will leave StoneX with only love in my heart.

I want to thank Nigel Wray for being one of the best hands-on owners a team could ask for. Mark McCall and his amazing coaching staff for nurturing me into the player I am today. The Saracens fans who embraced me and my family from day one and then last but not least the Saracens players I shared the pitch with.

You guys are amazing and I am looking forward to bringing home one more trophy before I bid you farewell. Sarries for life!”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall wishes the 31-year-old all the best for the future.

“We would like to thank Vinny for the wonderful contribution he has made to our club. On the field he has played a central role in some of the club’s biggest games and off the field he is a highly respected and popular member of the group.

Whilst we will be sorry to say goodbye to Vinny, Jandre and Luca, we look forward to him continuing to represent the club as he always has.”

Stay tuned to our channels over the coming weeks with some exciting announcements regarding player signings to follow.