Vitality Netball Superleague launch #RiseAsOne campaign

The Vitality Netball Superleague is back on court.

The start of the 2021 season is finally upon us. The road to get here hasn’t been an easy one, but collectively we are stronger and more resilient than ever before.

Big name international players join exciting homegrown talent, ready to rise and showcase our game to inspire fans across the nation and beyond.

We will take to the court As One; 11 clubs powered by the support of our Netball Family, everyone playing their part, ready to drive the game forward together to help the sport and our league Rise As One.

#BeAMaverick #RiseAsOne #VNSL2021