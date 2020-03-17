VNSL Statement: Superleague Postponement Update

Further to the statement issued on Sunday 15th March, all Vitality Netball Superleague (VNSL) Clubs and the Board convened today to further discuss and review the position of the 2020 season.

A collective decision has been made to postpone all fixtures, league activity and pathway delivery until at least 30th April 2020 to ensure the health and safety of the Netball Family.

A further meeting will be held in mid-April between all clubs and the VNSL Board to review the situation as we are aware that the Coronavirus outbreak is a very fluid and rapidly changing situation.

Whilst the 2020 season is only a few weeks old and there has been more excitement and engagement with the competition than ever before, the health and safety of all players, staff, officials, volunteers and fans is our main priority.

We hope to return to the court in the near future but only when it is safe and appropriate to do so, we will keep you updated on the position of the league ongoing.

Finally, we ask that you continue to follow the government’s guidance on how to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, by reviewing the advice provided here. Please stay safe and continue to support each other through these extremely difficult times.