Voting now open for the inaugural Gallagher Rugby Club of the season award

Voting for the inaugural Gallagher Rugby Club of the Season is now open, with six grassroots clubs in the running to win the inaugural title.

The search began in November 2019 to find local clubs that are making a significant contribution to their local community, on and off-the-pitch.

To celebrate, each club recently received a surprise Zoom call from Gallagher Ambassadors Ugo Monye and Nolli Waterman, featuring a Premiership Rugby player from their affiliated club.

Nominated clubs:

· Battersea Ironsides RFC (Harlequins)

· Erdington RFC (Wasps Rugby)

· Haringey Rhinos RFC (Ladies) (London Irish)

· Kingsbridge RFC (Exeter Chiefs)

· Longlevens RFC (Gloucester Rugby)

· Trafford MV RFCC (Sale Sharks)

Each finalist has received a Gilbert training bundle worth £1000 and will enjoy an exclusive ‘Train with your Heroes’ session, as well as a free business consultancy session delivered by risk management and insurance specialists from Gallagher.

Nolli Waterman, Former England Rugby International and 2014 Rugby World Cup winner, said: “Grassroots rugby is so important for the development of the game and it has been wonderful to see how all six clubs have made huge strides to grow the sport in their communities and make rugby more accessible. It was amazing to see the reactions of each of the clubs when they were surprised by a professional player on Zoom – and we look forward to continuing to celebrate the work that they are doing to increase participation in the game.”

Ugo Monye, Former Rugby International and Harlequins legend, said: “Gallagher has chosen six fantastic finalists, and it has been inspiring meeting all of the clubs and shining a light on the impactful work they do within their communities. Grassroots rugby has gone through a tough period over the last few months and the inaugural award will give a much-needed boost to the winning club.”