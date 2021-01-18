Vunipola enjoyed Trailfinders Challenge Cup run out

Billy Vunipola enjoyed the experience of playing in the Trailfinders Challenge Cup on the weekend.

The Number 8 completed 80 minutes as Saracens narrowly lost to Ealing Trailfinders in Round 1, earning a losing bonus point in the last minute of the game.

Despite being just 28, he was one of the more experienced players on the field with Sarries fielding a youthful side and it was something the England man relished as attention turns to Doncaster Knights away.

“I thought it was good,” he said.

“I hope it is quite muddy up in Doncaster — I’m keen to get my elbows and knees dirty!”

“It was good to play with the young boys who were as keen as anything and that just rubs off on me.

“The biggest thing is that we learn to take control of the game. If we want to come straight back up, it’s a good game for us.

“We’ve been training on rubber crumb so I’d like to get on some grass. I hope it is quite muddy up in Doncaster — I’m keen to get my elbows and knees dirty!”

His leadership qualities are not only tested on the field, either. Vunipola became a father in November.

“It’s a way I can improve my game, as I can stay on a level keel rather than being on a rollercoaster ride with my emotions.

“With him the age he is, it gives me a bit of extra motivation to set him up for the future.”