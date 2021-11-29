Vunipola eyeing up huge clash with Chiefs

Billy Vunipola shifted the focus straight towards Sandy Park this weekend after Sunday’s tough encounter against Sale Sharks at StoneX Stadium.

The number-eight was at his rampaging best as he picked up the Player of the Match Award, and he is looking to take that form in to Saturday’s trip to Exeter Chiefs.

“We’re back in the winners circle and we’ve got next week to look forward to which is another massive game, so bring it on!” Said the 29-year-old.

He continued:“We hit the ground running in the first half and did really well. We’re disappointed with the second half because we had made such a good start but it’s a win nonetheless and we’re happy with that.”

With an 18-0 lead at one point, Sarries looked on course for a big win before a Sale fightback, and Vunipola admitted that his side will need to be better at closing out matches.

“The red card for Sale seemed to be a bit of a release valve for us and we dropped off two or three percent, and that’s all you need to do when you’re playing such a dangerous team to let them back in it.

“We know Al (Sanderson) pretty well, he’s one of the original wolves and we knew it would have to be won up front. The pack they have gets them over the gainline a lot but we fronted up really well in that first half.”

Speaking about his England omission, he showed his drive to return to the squad with another high-class performance.

“There’s always a bit of hurt but all of it is my own doing and there’s no one else to blame. I’m here fighting for my spot and that’s all I can do!”