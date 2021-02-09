We got our processes right – Cleall

Poppy Cleall says Saracens Women have been working hard at being in clinical in the right areas and it paid off on Saturday against DMP Durham Sharks.

The Women in Black were ruthless in attack, securing a first-half try bonus point before crossing the whitewash a further seven times in the second period to record an emphatic 73-3 victory.

Number 8 Cleall grabbed a hat-trick in fine display and the England international insists making the most of their opportunities will aid positive results.

Cleall scored a hat-trick in Sarries’ 73-3 win.

“Alex (Austerberry) has told us to stick to our processes and stick to our patterns for the way we want to play,” she said. “A big part of that is getting ourselves into those positions and then finishing them off.

“We know that we can finish off those chances efficiently so it’s just about getting in the right areas and taking those chances as much as we can. That’s what we’re working on most in training, getting into those positions.

“We’ve got kickers that can make sure we’re chasing after those balls and It’s something we’re working on massively because sometimes we want to give the ball back to the other team, whack them about and get the gainline back.”

Cleall added: “It was hugely important that we got our performance and our processes right.

“Last week (defeat at Exeter Chiefs) when we look back it was due to us moving away from our processes and going off plan and not playing the way normally do so it was really important we got back on track.

“I feel we finally did that (vs DMP); we were playing in the right areas, our forwards were in the right areas and then our backs were there when we needed them.”