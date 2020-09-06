We need to revert to our core principles – Swinson

Tim Swinson says Saracens need to return to their core values to improve over the next couple of weeks.

The Men in Black scored twice against Wasps through Elliot Daly and Sean Maitland but had Owen Farrell sent off before going on to suffer defeat at Allianz Park.

“We know what we need to do to get back to those core principles of the Saracens Way.”

In periods of the match Sarries looked on top, however Swinson feels there needs to be more consistency in the length of those spells.

“We’re disappointed as a team that the things we pride ourselves on didn’t quite come up to our expectations,” he said.

“Thankfully the easy thing is they’re right in front of us and we know what we need to do to get back to those core principles of the Saracens Way.

“We showed the teamwork, effort and work rate in fits and starts but we’re talking about a longer performance than that – 40 minutes in the first half and 40 minutes in the second half – and really putting that together over the next two weeks.

“To improve it’s building on a performance and looking inside ourselves to get back to our core values that we pride ourselves on as a team.”