Weekend Round Up | Huge wins for Saracens Men & Women
There were crucial wins for Saracens Men and Women at the weekend which could have a huge baring on how the season pans out, here is an overview of what happened.
Saracens Men
In a thriller at StoneX Stadium, Sarries cut the gap at the top of the table after their crucial 34-27 win over Leicester Tigers.
The Men in Black were at their imperious best in front of a sold out home crowding in what was their most important win of the season so far.
First half tries from Tom Woolstencroft, Alex Lewington and Sean Maitland were followed by Vincent Koch and Woolstencroft again crossing after the break to defeat the Tigers.
Mark McCall’s side head to Newcastle this weekend looking to make it back-to-back wins in the Gallagher Premiership and further consolidate their place in the top four.
Saracens Women
Alex Austerberry’s team secured themselves a home semi final in the Allianz Premier 15’s as they beat Sale Sharks Women 41-33 at StoneX on Sunday.
A sensational first half saw them race in to a 31-7 lead as Alysha Corrigan, Chantelle Miell, Lotte Clapp, Catha Jacobs and Holly Aitchison all crossed for early tries.
In the second half Sale responded to make it a nervy ending, but the Women in Black did enough to secure all five points which keeps them top of the table.
Alev Kelter, who has been a revelation since arriving picked up the Made for Drink Player of the Match Award in another scintillating display.
Saracens Mavericks
It was a tough day at the office for the Mavericks who were beaten 71-47 by Loughborough Lightning. Razia Quashie was brilliant throughout as Goal Keeper which got her the Player of the Match recognition, but Lightning had too much on the day and deservedly took the points.
Internationals
There was no Six Nations action at the weekend, but a number of our players were in camp building towards the next round of the tournament.
Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Max Malins, Jamie George and Elliot Daly are all in the England squad for their match against Ireland, whilst Nick Tompkins is with Wales and Andy Christie with Scotland.
Saracens Women had an incredible nine players called up to the England squad for the upcoming TikTok Six Nations, which was announced on Monday afternoon.
Uncapped duo May Campbell and Ella Wyrwas got the call from Simon Middleton, as well as seasoned Internationals Hannah Botterman, Poppy Cleall, Vicky Fleetwood, Marlie Packer, Holly Aitchison, Zoe Harrison and Sarah McKenna.