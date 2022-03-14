Weekend Round Up | Success all round for Saracens
There were wins for Saracens Men and Women this weekend, and also some success on the court for the Mavericks.
Saracens Men
Mark McCall’s side secured another brilliant victory to stay second in the Gallagher Premiership. The tricky trip to Kingston Park couldn’t stop them making it back-to-back victories as they eventually ran out 36-21 winners against Newcastle.
Tom Woolstencroft kept ups his remarkable scoring run with another try, and there was also a penalty try in the first half as the Men in Black had a 17-16 lead at the break.
They pulled away in the second half, as Elliott Obatoyinbo, Rotimi Segun and Alex Goode all crossed to ensure that they travelled back with all five points.
The Premiership Rugby Cup now takes centre stage, with Northampton Saints making the trip to StoneX Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Saracens Women
Alex Austerberry’s team continued their incredible form with a 35-20 win over Gloucester-Hartpury at StoneX on Sunday afternoon. The victory confirmed that they will finish the season in top spot, meaning we have a home semi final to look forward to.
Ella Wyrwas and Mackenzie Carson scored in the first half, and then Alysha Corrigan, Kelsey Clifford and May Campbell dotted down after the break as their relentless pursuit of the Premier 15s title continued.
They now have a three-week break whilst the TikTok Six Nations gets underway, with the next match against Exeter Chiefs in the Allianz Cup on Saturday 2nd April.
Saracens Mavericks
It was a mixed weekend for the Mavericks during their double header. On Saturday they registered a 48-45 win over Strathclyde Sirens in a match that went right down to the wire. Aliyah Zaranyika was Player of the Match for a strong defensive display.
They then took on Surrey Storm at Surrey Sports Park, and unfortunately they were on the wrong end of another tight match as they suffered a 55-53 defeat. Kadeen Corbin was the standout performer as they came within touching distance of making it back-to-back wins.
Internationals
Maro Itoje, Max Malins, Jamie George and Elliot Daly were all involved in England’s brilliant effort against Ireland at Twickenham. Itoje and George in particular drew huge praise from the pundits, despite two late tries from the Irish which got them the win.
Nick Tompkins missed Wales’ narrow loss to France due to concussion, and he will look to return for their final match against Italy on Saturday.
Nick Isiekwe has returned to England camp in preparation for their tough task in Paris this weekend.