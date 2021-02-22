De Haas to join Sarries this summer

Saracens is pleased to announce the signing of scrum-half Ruben de Haas.

The 22-year-old will join the Men in Black on a two-year deal from South African franchise the Cheetahs in the summer.

Born in South Africa, de Haas is the third generation of his family to represent the Free State Cheetahs following in the footsteps of his father, Pieter, and grandfather, Gerard.

“When I heard I had the opportunity to come to Saracens, it was a no-brainer.”

At a young age his family moved to Arkansas, USA where he began playing for the Little Rock Junior Stormers before qualifying and representing the USA at youth level.

In 2017, the High School All-American earned an Academy contract with the Cheetahs and made the step up to senior international rugby with the USA Eagles a year later in the Americas Rugby Championship.

De Haas debuted at the Rugby World Cup on his 21st birthday and has 17 caps to his name to date.

“With the success Saracens have had over the past decade, and the team and family culture they have, it was a pretty easy decision for me.

“I’m really looking forward to the journey coming up.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall said: “We have been monitoring Ruben’s progress over the last few seasons and are really excited by his potential, his ambition and drive.

“He is a young player with a bright future and we look forward to welcoming him to the club.”