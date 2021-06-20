Dear Saracens Family,

What a journey we have all been on…

Today really feels like a point in time we will all remember. Friendships and community have been so unbelievably important to this club over the past 18 months. The Sarries Family has dug deep, been tested and pulled together like never before. The power of a community all pulling in the same direction is quite remarkable.

There are so many ‘thank you’s’ that it is difficult to know where to begin…

THANK YOU to our staff who have rolled with the punches, been incredibly loyal and provided me personally with so much pride in the organisation.

THANK YOU to our players and coaches who show us every single day what it means to be an elite performer. You blow me away!

THANK YOU to the amazing Pioneers. Our volunteer stewards, who provide a friendly welcome to everyone attending games at StoneX Stadium.

THANK YOU to our incredible fans. You weren’t allowed in the ground but we still knew you were there every step of the way. Many outside the club thought, and perhaps hoped, that the past 18 months might finish us, but it has made us infinitely stronger and every member of staff, player and board member has been humbled by your loyalty in the toughest of times.

THANK YOU to our Seasonal Members – over 4000 of you committed to the club for multiple seasons despite not having any certainty around the Championship season starting and if crowds would be allowed to attend games.

THANK YOU to our phenomenal Foundation and The Saracens High School who have not stopped relentlessly adapting and finding ways to help those who most desperately need it in our community.

THANK YOU to our partners, new and old, who have taken time to understand what we are trying to achieve and have 100% backed us on this journey.

THANK YOU to our suppliers who have shown tremendous flexibility and demonstrated true partnership, whilst maintaining excellent service levels.

THANK YOU to Barnet Council who are the kind of partner you need when times get tough. They have never once stopped supporting us. And we hope to continue to maximise the positive impact we can have on the entire community.

THANK YOU to Middlesex University for working closely with us to keep the West Stand development on track.

THANK YOU to all the clubs in The Championship. You have made us feel so welcome, reminded us what we love about the game of rugby and we have a new found respect of everything you are trying to achieve.

THANK YOU to our players who are leaving at the end of the season but not ‘really leaving’ as they will always be part of this club.

THANK YOU to our Chairman Neil Golding who massively stepped up in the most difficult of circumstances and cares so much about this club.

THANK YOU to our board who have shown me great resilience, endless support, mentoring and friendship. Saracens are lucky to have you.

AND THANK YOU to one man who has taught me what it means to really care for people and stand up for what you believe in. Perhaps… Saracens greatest fan.

Our promise to all of you, is a commitment to keep pursuing excellence in every area of the organisation in order to go some way to repaying the loyalty you have shown.

On the pitch and off the pitch, we will continue to build a club that everyone inside the Saracens Family can be proud of.

• Proud of our new facilities – building work on our New West Stand continues at pace.

• Proud of our work in the community – through the Saracens Foundation we continue to transform the lives of thousands of people, on and off the pitch.

• Proud of our British and Irish Lions – good luck to Jamie, Maro, Mako, Elliott and Owen… as they head off to South Africa to take on the World Champions.

• Proud of our Saracens Men – with on loan players returning to the fold and some exciting new talent joining our squads over the summer.

• Proud of our Saracens Women – Finalists this year and a commitment to stay at the forefront of women’s rugby for years to come.

• Proud of our Saracens Mavericks – who continue to set the pace on court and look to grow the game even further off the court.

• Proud of our Partners – StoneX, City Index, Shawbrook, Simba, Hy-Pro et all – we’re excited about the future we will build together to the benefit of all.

• Proud of our Saracens High School – the wonderful work our school staff are doing to provide life changing experiences as well as an outstanding education for our pupils.

• Proud of our coaches and staff – demonstrating loyalty and commitment over and above.

• Proud of our supporters – who lead the rugby world in passion, commitment, rugby values and loyalty.

With so much to look forward to, ahead of what promises to be a very exciting return to the Gallagher Premiership, we hope many of you will join us for the next chapter and make some more memories.

Stay safe and we’ll see you soon,

Lucy

Lucy Wray, Group & Saracens CEO