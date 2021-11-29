Saracens

Together Saracens

floyd

Where Are They Now | Floyd Steadman

29-11-2021 Club News - Oli Shapley

When it came to deciding where to move when he retired, one of the all-time Saracens greats couldn’t have gone much further from the StoneX Stadium. In fact, Floyd Steadman chose a little Cornish village 320 miles from the new home of the club he played 469 times for during his career.

Ludgvan is situated in a Cornish rugby hot-spot, midway between St Ives and Penzance, and is nestled in a valley offering great views. It takes almost six hours by car, or just over five hours by train, to reach London, but it is now very much home turf for the former Saracens skipper.

“I ended up in Cornwall because my wife, Denise, and I had always planned to move to somewhere in the west country when we retired. She died from cancer a few years ago and had family in Cornwall,” said Floyd.

“She had been one of 11 children, while I had run away from home and lived my early life in care. We had three sons, who are all doing well in and around London, but I’ve been able to embed myself in Cornwall surrounded by Denise’s family.”

His other ‘family’ has always been Saracens. He played for, fought for, captained and inspired the club he first joined after leaving Borough Road College. It has always been his club and will remain so above all others.

“My sons played at Ealing Trailfinders and they asked me to join their committee. It has been the same down here in Cornwall, but if I was ever going to work with a rugby club it would only been Saracens,” he added.

In many ways he has already done a huge service to the club. As well as those 469 games, he was captain of the side that went into the final round of the Courage National Division 1 season in 1989-90 as one of three teams with a chance to finish on top of the table.

Gloucester led with 17 points (it was two points for a win in those days and no bonus-points); Wasps were second with 16 and Saracens were third with 15. In the end, Nottingham beat Gloucester 12-3 and Wasps won the title thanks to their 24-6 home triumph over Sarries.

Steadman had led Saracens back into the top flight the previous season and left on a high note with his side ultimately finishing fourth, just behind Bath. It was very much the end of an era.

He coached the U21 team for a while, including bringing through Tony Diprose and Richard Hill, and then threw himself headlong into a glittering career as a schoolteacher and headmaster. In those influential and inspirational roles he left an early imprint on one of the modern-day Saracens greats, Maro Itoje.

So much so, in fact, that Maro penned one of the forewords to Floyd’s new book, “A Week One Summer”. The two first met when Floyd was headmaster at Salcombe prep school in the London suburb of Southgate.

“I paid little attention to rugby until Mr Steadman suggested I play, but I followed his advice. I began playing when I attended St George’s School and then went with a classmate to Harpenden Rugby Club,” recalled Maro.

“Mr Steadman rarely mentioned that he had played for Saracens at such a high level. His love of rugby and Saracens always came through when he spoke about me playing and it is good to see him when he comes and watches us play.”

Even now, from one of the greatest rugby players in the world, it is always ‘Hello Mr Steadman’ from the big man when they meet. So many of his former pupils over a working lifetime in the education sector react to him in a similar fashion.

Having started at Edgware School, in north London, he became the first black teacher at St Paul’s School. It was then he taught the future Oscar winning actor, Eddie Redmayne.

Redmayne described him as “a really influential and important figure in my life . . .
an extraordinarily noble man and someone that you aspired to be.” He went on to become the country’s second black headteacher in the independent sector at Salcome Prep School.

There were other stints in the head’s role at Downsend School, Clifton Lodge School and Cumnor House School. He ended his time in teaching in March, 2020, after a near three year stint as the Executive Head at Clifton Lodge.

Aged 63, he hasn’t quit work altogether. He has swapped school life for consultancy, working up to five days month for Anthony Millard Consulting Limited, a company that specialises in the search for and recruitment of educational leaders and provides advice on all strategic aspects.

“I love what I do and I hope I can continue to make a difference. I suffered racial abuse when I was playing, and throughout many periods of my life, and I’m dedicated to trying to change people’s perceptions and attitudes,” he added.

“I think I was probably the first black scrum half to play at the top flight in English rugby and the first black captain at a leading club. Saracens were incredibly brave to appoint me as their captain when I was 23 – they gave me the chance to shine and I’ve always been thankful for the opportunities they gave me.

“I played with some great players, met some fantastic people and thoroughly enjoyed my career at the club. I played for Middlesex and the Barbarians and went on tours all over the place.”

A member of the Saracens Hall of Fame, and a Vice President for more than 20 years, he still loves coming to the StoneX Stadium to watch ‘my club’.

And what he’d love even more is for every player who lined-up alongside him in his 469 games to get their wives, partners, children and grandchildren to ask for the perfect Christmas gift this year – a copy of his book, available at most good book shops, via Amazon and at the StoneX Stadium shop, and a steal at £11.99!

On the evening of Wednesday 22nd December, a host of Saracens players will be descending on StoneX Stadium to take on the role of coach and give young players from the community the chance to learn from the very best.

The session is open to all players aged U7 – U14 and will provide an opportunity to work with players on a number of skill stations alongside Saracens’ award winning community coaches and high-profile Saracens players under the floodlights of StoneX Stadium on the 4G pitch!

The session will allow young players to train in a fun and enjoyable environment developing individual concepts such as catch & pass, evasion and contact skills. The evening will also allow for players to work on unit development including areas such as rucking, leaching and defence organisation alongside top players.
The coaching session will be followed by an opportunity to collect autographs and mingle with the players responsible for some of the most expansive and entertaining rugby in the Gallagher Premiership.

OVERVIEW

The Saracens Players Coaching Event is Saracens’ most immersive coaching experience. The programme, now in its eighth season, has proven to be a fantastic success generating positive feedback from parents and participants alike.
Saracens profile players are able to attend these evenings to pass on their expert coaching tips to young players across the community. The Saracens players will instil some of the values that drive them, urging young talent to work hard; play with honesty, humility and discipline whilst working together as a team.
Each child will receive their very own limited edition t-shirt to train in and the evening will conclude with an opportunity to collect autographs plus have photos taken with some of the biggest names in the Gallagher Premiership, most of whom are often unable to attend our traditional rugby camps programme.

FEEDBACK

“The evening was fantastic. My son had the best time. It was great to see so many Saracens players in attendance and helping with the coaching. Hats off to you. Will be coming again”
“This was a fantastic event – well organised and well executed by all involved – coaches, players and support staff.”
“Please pass on my thanks to all who helped organise and run the coaching event at Sarries last Wednesday. My 2 boys had a really good time and very much enjoyed training with and meeting the Sarries stars. The coaches and stations were really good and the experience of training on the Sarries pitch will stay with them for a long time. It was a really fun evening and I can’t suggest anything to improve it!”

Specific Course Information:
Course: Saracens Players Coaching Event
Venue: StoneX Stadium
Date: 22/12/21
Time: 18.00 – 18:15 – Arrival for registration
18:30 – Rugby sessions begin
19:30/19:45 – Rugby sessions end & autograph session begins
20:30 – Event close
Ages: U7 – U14
Price: £50.00

Players to be confirmed
*Selected players may be subject to change due to injury, illness or other rugby commitments.

SARACENS RESIDENTIAL RUGBY CAMP, FEATURING A DAY TRAINING WITH THE PROS

Come and experience the life of a professional rugby player on our residential camp. For four days and three nights you will eat, sleep, train, recover and abide by the Core Values in the same way as the Saracens first team do daily.

Throughout your time with some of our top coaches you will work on differing skills that will make you a more rounded player and give you the ability to view the game from different perspectives on the pitch. You will develop skills in leadership, decision making and goal setting as well as creating a game plan that will suit the players around you, culminating in playing a match at StoneX Stadium on the last day with your families invited to be there to watch.  

A day with the pros early in the week will see players experiencing training alongside the professional players in the morning, learning directly from the likes of Maro Itoje, Jamie George and club captain Owen Farrell (players subject to injuries and enforced international leave). After lunch the players will have the opportunity to watch the first team train and ask questions of the management to explore reasoning behind certain activities and improve depth of knowledge that they can take away to their own clubs. There will be an opportunity then for pictures, autographs and questions when the session has finished.

Outside of training the players will learn more about nutrition, the best ways to recover after rugby activity and what work is done away from the pitch in terms of preparation and analysis, all of which will help players achieve their goals set out with coaches throughout the camp.

Our coaches will each bring a range of skills all specialising in different areas of the game. Their knowledge will enable players to work on position specific skills, as well as giving them the opportunity to learn something new, including kicking, scrummaging and passing as well as the contact areas of the game.

Whilst at a Saracens Rugby Camp children will strive to adhere to our core values:

Discipline

We understand our role within the team and commit to be the best that we can be.

Honesty

We are honest with our self and help create a safe environment where others can give and receive honest feedback.

Work Rate

We work together as a team and always give 100%.

Humility

We are good losers as well as good winners and we treat everyone with respect.

Included