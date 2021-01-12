Whiteley to join Bristol Bears

Saracens can today confirm Tom Whiteley will join Bristol Bears at the end of the 2020/21 season.

The scrum-half has enjoyed six years with the Men in Black, making 49 appearances in all competitions to date.

Captaining Saracens Storm to the 2018/19 Premiership Rugby Shield title as well as well the Premiership Rugby Cup final in the same season, Academy graduate Whiteley debuted in the 2014/15 LV= Cup before later earning his first Premiership and European outings.

Everyone at Saracens would like to wish Tom all the best for his new challenge at Bristol and beyond.

Whiteley said: “I have enjoyed six incredible years at Saracens, and will always be grateful to the players, coaches, staff, board and owners for their kindness and for allowing me the opportunity to represent the club.

“Now is the time for a new challenge for me, with the Bristol Bears, and I wish all the best for everybody associated with Saracens.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall said: “We would like to thank Tom for his hard work and dedication to Saracens during his six years at the club.

“He has been a great person to have around and we wish him all the best for the future.”