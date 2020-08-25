Who are the Sarries debutants?

Two new Saracens will make their first appearances for the club on Wednesday against Gloucester with a further three in line for their maiden outings as replacements.

England Sevens flyer Ben Harris and USA international Will Hooley will both start for the Men in Black in Round 16 of the Gallagher Premiership while Academy lock Cameron Boon, Namibia back row Janco Venter and centre Harry Sloan are on the bench.

What do we know about the quintet?

Ben Harris

Speedster Harris joined the Senior Academy last month and lines up on the wing for his Saracens and Premiership debut.

He began playing rugby aged 13 for Royal Grammar School High Wycombe before running out at junior level with Maidenhead.

The winger was in the London Irish Academy ahead of linking up with the England Sevens programme. He debuted for his country on the Rugby Europe Sevens Grand Prix Series in Moscow in 2018 and then impressed on the World Rugby Sevens Series, so much so he was named in the Sydney Sevens ‘Dream Team’.

Harris says he is relishing the opportunity to develop his game at XVs in the Sarries environment

Will Hooley

USA Eagle Hooley swapped Bedford Blues for Saracens this summer after three years at Goldington Road.

He qualifies for USA through his American grandmother and picked up his first cap in the 2018 Americas Rugby Championship, appearing in a victory over Canada.

Hooley, who has played in the Premiership with Exeter Chiefs and Northampton Saints, came face-to-face with several English Saracens at the Rugby World Cup. The 26-year-old started at full-back that day, as he does vs Gloucester, but is more known for his exploits at fly-half.

Off the field, the former England Under-20 man is a qualified sports journalist.

Cameron Boon

Tall second row Boon is yet to feature at senior level for Saracens but was part of the Saracens Storm squad who proved successful in the 2018/19 Premiership Rugby Shield.

He has played age-grade level for both Ireland and England, and is considered a line-out specialist, aided by his high levels of coordination and towering 6ft 10 height.

Since appearing as a replacement in the Shield final against Newcastle Falcons A, Boon has experienced senior rugby at Loughborough University where he is studying a degree in Accounting.

Janco Venter

Back row Venter was born in Namibia and has represented his country 28 times, including at the 2015 and 2019 Rugby World Cups in England and Japan.

Previously of the Western Province in South Africa, the 25-year-old also played at Stellenbosch University and moved over to the UK in 2018 to sign for Championship side Jersey Reds.

He has spent the past two seasons with the Islanders, alongside fellow new recruit Alec Clarey, and helped the Reds to their highest ever finish of fourth in the 2018/19 season.

Harry Sloan

Sloan took up rugby when his father took him to Kent side Cranbrook as a child and he was offered a trial at Harlequins after being spotted at junior level.

He was added to the Quins Academy and went on to represent England at Under-20 level, winning the 2013 U20 Six Nations before triumphing in two consecutive Junior World Cups.

Sloan later progressed to the Quins first team, making his Premiership debut in March 2014. He spent time on loan at London Scottish and Ealing Trailfinders in his six years at The Stoop before joining the latter for two seasons.