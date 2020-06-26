Wigglesworth signs extension until conclusion of 19/20 season

Richard Wigglesworth has signed a contract extension with the club to ensure he will be a Saracen until the conclusion of the 2019/20 season.

The 37-year-old will be available for the rest of the Premiership campaign and the eagerly anticipated Champions Cup quarter-final with Leinster.

Upon the resumption of the rugby season Wigglesworth will only be four games away from reaching 250 appearances for Saracens, a total he has amassed over a decade.

The scrum-half was involved in the club’s first ever Premiership title back in 2011 and has been a part of every domestic and European success since.

After an unexpected period without rugby, Wigglesworth is now thankful for being able to focus all his energy towards finishing the season in the best possible fashion.

“It’s been brilliant to get sorted so we can finish the season off properly,” said Wigglesworth.

“I’m gutted for the lads that don’t get that, I’m lucky enough to have that goal at the end of the season and get to finish off the right way.

“I can’t wait to get into the team environment when we’re allowed to and say this is what we want to do and this is how we want to do it.

“That process of us turning up, trying to get better is something that I’ve missed and I’m sure the lads will be quite keen to get back and get going.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall added: “Wiggy continues to set incredibly high standards as to what it takes to be a top professional and we are delighted he has agreed to extend his time at the club.

“He has been an influential player for us for a long time and this season in particular the leadership and direction he has given our younger players has been exceptional.”