Williams departs for Scarlets with immediate effect

Liam Williams has departed Saracens for Scarlets with immediate effect.

Williams scored 21 tries in 31 appearances for Saracens.

The move ends the 28-year-old’s two-and-a-half-year stay at Allianz Park and sees him return to his old Welsh region.

In his first season at Allianz Park, Williams scored 10 tries in all competitions and helped the Men in Black regain the Premiership title as well as impressing on the international stage.

Due to injury at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Williams’ last Sarries outing came in last season’s Premiership final, his 31st cap for the club.

