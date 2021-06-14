Win a Saracens training ground experience thanks to Harrogate Spring Water!

Just a few days before Saracens play in the second leg of the Greene King IPA Championship Play-Off Final, Harrogate Spring Water are offering Saracens fans the chance to win a training ground experience for six people!

This prize will include the opportunity to watch the squad train, have an exclusive behind the scenes tour of the training ground as well as have lunch with the entire team!

Additionally, you will also receive personalised merchandise and Harrogate Spring Water goodie bags.

How to Enter:

Like the post on social media with the link to the competition.

Follow @saracensofficial and @harrogatespring on Twitter and Instagram, and tag three friends that you would like to share this epic experience with!

For extra entries, share the post to your story and tag @saracensofficial and @harrogatespring on Instagram.

Terms & Conditions:

Competition runs until 9am on the 20th June and the winner will be announced on 2nd July.

This prize is for six people only and the experience will take place in line with Covid-19 restrictions and government guidelines.