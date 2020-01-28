WIN hospitality tickets to the Gallagher Premiership rugby final

Gallagher, your local insurance broker and the title partner of Premiership Rugby, is offering one lucky winner and three guests the chance to attend the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final 2020 as guests of Gallagher.

The winning prize will include match tickets and four places in hospitality at the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final at Twickenham on 20th June 2020.

HOW TO ENTER

For the chance to join Gallagher at The Final 2020, simply tell us – Gallagher is a specialist in what type of broking?

To enter, tag @gallagherrugby on Instagram or @GallagherUK on Twitter with your answer, using the hashtag #RugbysLocalBroker

The competition will close at midnight on Friday 14th February 2020.

Terms and Conditions apply: http://bit.ly/competitionGPRF2020