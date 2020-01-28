WIN hospitality tickets to the Gallagher Premiership rugby final
Gallagher, your local insurance broker and the title partner of Premiership Rugby, is offering one lucky winner and three guests the chance to attend the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final 2020 as guests of Gallagher.
The winning prize will include match tickets and four places in hospitality at the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final at Twickenham on 20th June 2020.
HOW TO ENTER
For the chance to join Gallagher at The Final 2020, simply tell us – Gallagher is a specialist in what type of broking?
To enter, tag @gallagherrugby on Instagram or @GallagherUK on Twitter with your answer, using the hashtag #RugbysLocalBroker
The competition will close at midnight on Friday 14th February 2020.
Terms and Conditions apply: http://bit.ly/competitionGPRF2020
Latest News Articles
Saracens vs Leicester Tigers brought forward... Saracens vs Leicester Tigers brought...
Saracens’ home encounter against Leicester Tigers in the Gallagher Premiership has been...
Saracens Mavericks sign partnership with Euronics... Saracens Mavericks sign partnership with...
Saracens is delighted to welcome Euronics onboard as the Lead Partner for Saracens...