Women’s semi final to take place on Saturday 22nd May

Our Allianz Premier 15s semi-final against Loughborough Lightning will take place at StoneX Stadium on Saturday 22nd May, with kick off at 14:30.

With both sides looking to book their place in the final it promises to be a memorable occasion, and in line with government guidelines we also hope to allow supporters to return at a limited capacity.

The match will also be streamed live by the RFU as well as being shown on the BT Sport App.

Stay tuned for ticketing information, we will be sending out details in the coming days on how you will be able to purchase your ticket!