Woolstencroft extends time at Saracens

Tom Woolstencroft is the latest Saracen to commit his future to the club.

The hooker has penned a new two-year contract which will see him remain in north London until at least 2022.

Arriving from London Irish ahead of 2018/19 campaign, Woolstencroft helped the Men in Black complete a Premiership and European Cup double in his debut term as well as featuring in the Premiership Rugby Shield final success over Newcastle Falcons A.

In total the 25-year-old has featured 34 times in a Sarries jersey to date and is relishing the journey ahead.

“I’m really pleased to have signed on again, particularly with the group of boys that are staying,” he said.

“I’m very excited by the group we have for the upcoming seasons and I wanted to be part of the rebuild; it was a motivating factor for signing on.

“I’m under no illusion that next year is going to be a massive one, extremely competitive and I’m really looking forward to that.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall said: “Tom is a player who has outstanding potential and we are thrilled that he has extended his time at the club.

“He has a real desire to progress and improve his game and will have an important role to play for us in the season ahead and beyond.”