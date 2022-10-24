World Cup Wrap: Week 3

The World Cup group stages reached a thrilling conclusion this weekend, with the World Cup quarterfinals now set.

Close calls, impressive wins and Player of the Match performances were the theme in New Zealand, whilst for some teams, this was the end of their World Cup journey.

Canada 29-14 USA

Alysha Corrigan turned in a Player of the Match performance, as she and her Canada side secured victory over Lotte Clapp’s USA, to ensure top spot in the group. The result means that both sides will meet again in the quarterfinals next week, with a potential semi-final against England lying in wait.

Corrigan was making her first start of the tournament, but certainly made up for lost time, as she made a game-leading 108 metres with ball in hand and 10 tackles.

England 75-0 South Africa

Catha Jacobs and her South African side saw their World Cup journey come to an end, as the Red Roses romped home to secure a quarterfinal against Australia.

All eight of Saracens’ Red Roses played in this fixture, with Marlie Packer captaining her country for the first time. Packer crossed for a try herself, whilst backrow colleague Poppy Cleall crosesed for a brace. Zoe Harrison added eight points from the tee, whilst former Saracen Rosie Galligan crossed for a hattrick.

France 44-0 Fiji

Rachel Laqeretabua and her Fijian side missed out on a place in the quarterfinals by the narrowest of margins, as their debut World Cup appearance ended with defeat to France.

The wing made five tackles in the match, as she and her teammates exited a tournament that they have provided with so much joy and colour during their time in New Zealand.

Australia 13-7 Wales

Wales qualified for the quarterfinals, despite an agonising defeat to Australia in their final pool match. Georgia Evans came off the bench, making 100% percent of her tackles.

In a tight game, it was the boot of Lori Cramer that proved to be the difference, as the Australians confirmed their place in the last eight as runners-up in the group.

The Welsh faced an anxious wait to find out their fate. However, Fiji’s defeat ensured that Wales qualified for the knockouts as one of the best third-placed teams. They will now face tournament hosts and reigning champions New Zealand again, as they hunt for a semi-final place.

New Zealand 57-0 Scotland

After two games that will be looked back upon as a case of ‘what if,’ Scotland ended their World Cup campaign with a defeat to tournament hosts New Zealand. After two tight defeats to Wales and Australia, the Scots knew that they would need a victory to keep any hopes of qualifying for the knockouts alive.

However, the Black Ferns were relentless from the first minute. By the time that Jodie Rettie and Louise McMillan entered the fray, a victory was out of reach. Despite this, both players along with their international teammates, carried hard and tackled superbly, as they looked to stop the Black Ferns charge.

Despite this being the end of their World Cup journey, Scotland have shown that they are a side on the rise.