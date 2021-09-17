YOUR GUIDE TO THE SEASON AHEAD

It’s a long one so grab a cup of tea and work your way through lots of (hopefully) useful information for the season ahead.

Section 1: SEASONAL MEMBERSHIPS

Section 2: FIXTURES & TICKETS

Section 3: MATCH DAY & TRAVEL

Section 4: CLUB COMMUNICATION

Section 5: CLUB SERVICES & PARTNER EVENTS

1. SEASONAL MEMBERSHIPS

SEASONAL MEMBERSHIP CARDS

Membership Cards will begin to be distributed from the 15th September and will be with members in advance of the opening Saracens Men’s home game on 9th October.

Cards will not be with members in time for the 1st Women’s Home game vs Loughborough Lightning on the 18th Sept. If you have this game included in your membership then please show the email you should have received on the 10th September to gain access. If you did not receive an email or have any questions, please contact supporter services.

SEASONAL PARKING

Seasonal parking passes will be sent separately from your membership cards and will arrive at your registered address in the week of the 4th October. We are currently unable to offer seasonal parking at the Middlesex University site so please book an alternative site and email your account manager to confirm you would like to swap if Middlesex University becomes available at a later date.

Please note you must display a valid pass to enter the car park on matchday.

MEN’S SEASONAL MEMBERSHIPS ARE STILL AVAILABLE

Join over 5000 Seasonal Members at every Saracens home game. The only way to guarantee your seat. – FIND OUT MORE

NEW WOMEN’S SEASONAL MEMBERSHIP – £65

Saracens is delighted and proud to launch a new Saracens Women’s seasonal membership. Access every woman’s home game for just £65. BOOK YOUR MEMBERSHIP

Please Note: All Saracens multi-year seasonal members (who renewed before 7th July 2021) will continue to enjoy access to Saracens Women’s Allianz Premier 15’s home games as part of their benefits package. Starting from the 22/23 season all 2 season members (and 23/24 season for 3 season members) will need to purchase a women’s membership for £65 if they wish to continue accessing games.

2. FIXTURES & TICKETS

GALLAGHER PREMIERSHIP – SARACENS MEN

Match tickets for the Gallagher Premiership will go on general sale on Monday 20th September. Many of you will have already received a link to buy tickets via our “Join the Queue” pre-registration programme that has been running for a number of months so make sure you book early to avoid missing out.

How to watch

BT Sport are the official broadcaster of the Gallagher Premiership, and eight of Saracens’ first nine league matches are being shown live on TV.

If you want to catch Gallagher Premiership highlights with analysis and insights then you can tune in to Premiership Rugby TV at 5.00pm every Monday to watch David Flatman take you through the weekends action. This new weekly show (replacing Channel 5’s highlights show) can be accessed via premiershiprugby.com.

THE SHOWDOWN 2

After the postponement of The Showdown Part 1 last year, Saracens is delighted to announce that we will be returning to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on Bristol Bears in what promises to be a fantastic day of rugby and entertainment at a world class stadium!

Seasonal Members have tickets to The Showdown 2 included in their Seasonal Memberships as well as the option to buy additional tickets at a discounted rate.

EPCR CHALLENGE CUP – SARACENS MEN

The Men in Black have been drawn alongside Edinburgh, London Irish, Pau and Brive in the group stages for the 21/22 competition, and host the side from the Scottish capital in early December for Round One. Exact dates and kick off times will be confirmed once the BT Sport picks have been chosen, the full details can be found here.

How to watch

BT Sport will be showing the European competition live, with their chosen matches to be announced in the coming weeks so watch this space!

PREMIERSHIP CUP – SARACENS MEN

The Premiership Rugby Cup format, fixtures and dates will be confirmed week commencing the 20th September with another piece of silverware up for grabs upon our return to the top flight. As always, this competition is sure to provide the perfect stage for some of the games emerging young talent to perform at the highest level.

How to watch

BT Sport will be showing matches live with the competition due to kick off in November during the Autumn international window.

SARACENS STORM FIXTURES (MEN’S DEVELOPMENT SQUAD)

The stars of the future currently have two fixtures in the diary in September against Championship opposition, taking on Bedford Blues at Goldington Road on Saturday 18th and Ealing Trailfinders at StoneX Stadium on Friday 24th.

Storm home matches will continue to be free for Seasonal members to enter, please do come along and support the team. Please note there will only be a basic catering offer available on site.

How to watch

Unfortunately, Saracens Storm games will not be available via a live stream service but there will be updates on our social media channels.

ALLIANZ PREMIER 15S – SARACENS WOMEN

Details of all Allianz Premier 15’s fixtures are available at www.saracens.com/fixtures and match by match tickets are available here.

How to watch

Over 40 Allianz Premier 15s matches will be streamed live throughout the season, including three of Saracens’ opening five games as Alex Austerberry’s side look to make a strong start to the campaign. The Women in Black host Loughborough Lightning this Saturday in their first home match of the season after winning their opening two on the road, and tickets are available here.

VITALITY SUPERLEAGUE NETBALL – SARACENS MAVERICKS

The 2022 Vitality Superleague season starts in February and there is plenty happening on the court before then! Over the coming weeks we will be announcing our squad as preparation begins for the new campaign so stay tuned to our social media channels to hear the news first.

How to watch

Sky Sports are the official broadcast partner of the Vitality Superleague, with their live coverage to be confirmed once the fixtures are released.

All fixtures and club events will be added to the fixtures section on the Saracens website as soon as details are available including links to buy any available tickets.

ADDITIONAL TICKET INFO

DONATORS

We are delighted to announce that we will be contacting all fans who donated part of the refund they were due from the 2019/20 and/or 2020/21 Season to ask them for the name details they would like to appear on our donor plaques to honour their generosity and support. The plaques will be placed on the plinth of the William Webb Ellis statue on the Piazza in recognition of your loyalty and commitment during this extraordinary time for the club.

SARACENS REWARDS / REWARDS 4 RUGBY

All those supporters who are due 5% of their refund value from the 2020/21 Season as Saracens Rewards will see their points in their account by Monday 4th October. Any fans with Saracens Rewards credit for The Showdown will receive further infomation on how to use the credit before tickets go on sale.

ENGLAND AUTUMN INTERNATIONAL TICKET BALLOT

We will open the ballot for the England Autumn Internationals at Twickenham v Australia (13th Nov @ 17:30) and South Africa (20th Nov @ 15:15) week commencing 27th September. Full details of the process will be provided when emails are sent to announce that the ballot is open. Please note this will be a ballot and NOT a first come first served process.

3. MATCH DAY & TRAVEL

PARKING

Match Day parking will be on sale from Friday 24th September.

Please note that off-site availability will vary from game to game.

SARACENS SHUTTLE

The Saracens Shuttle bus service from local rail stations will continue to service supporters traveling to and from the stadium – look out for timings of buses ahead of each home game on the Saracens website.

SARACENS EXPRESS

Sadly, our previous supplier of the transport for the Saracens Express is no longer delivering this service, however we are working with alternative options to provide a solution. Further infomation will be provided on alternative transport services in October.

SARACENS SHOP AND KIT

The new 2021/22 Saracens replica kit is now available to pre-order with delivery from 30th November, with all men’s, women’s and kids’ sizes available.

The away kit will be released and available to pre-order before our first Men’s game of the Gallagher Premiership Season.

The response to the new kit has been extremely positive and we would like to thank supporters for their patience and support whilst we continue to work hard to supply the kit as soon as possible.

SARACENS PIONEERS

Once again, the Saracens Pioneers will be on hand at StoneX Stadium to ensure that you enjoy the very best and most welcoming match day experience possible. Please remember to treat them with the respect they deserve as they strive to deliver the best match day experience for ALL our fans.

COVID PROTOCOLS / SECURITY / STADIUM ACCESS

StoneX Stadium will be following the relevant DCMS legislation and PRL guidance, and we will work closely with our Safety Advisory Group, to ensure we operate the venue in the most Covid secure way. Please regularly review the news section of our website for the latest information and match ticket purchasers will be sent the latest guidance before matches via email.

DISABILITY COMPANION

We are very grateful to those companions who make it possible for Saracens Supporters with accessibility challenges to enjoy Saracens match days. Can we remind all companions they should only attend a game when accompanying the person their companion ticket was provided for. Many thanks.

THE NEW WEST STAND

When you next visit StoneX Stadium you will be excited by the progress of the new West Stand build. We will provide supporters with further updates when we have firm details to share.

MATCH DAY PROGRAMMES

Printed match day programmes will be sold at all Men’s team home fixtures, keep your eyes peeled around the stadium to find all of our sellers who will have them available to purchase or head to the Saracens Store to pick up a copy for £4.

FOOD AND DRINK AT STONEX STADIUM

All your favourite food and drink concessions and bars are back at StoneX for the 21/22 season. Choose from tasty pies, sausage rolls and chips to Indian and Mexican food, pizzas, burgers, sushi, doughnuts and much more! Head to the Olympic Bar to enjoy soft drinks as well as cask and draft ales. Dotted around the stadium there are coffee vendors such as Tiki Tonga, bars to buy beer and cider such as Greene King and Stowford Press and there is also a gin stand offering a variety of craft gins. Something for everyone!

4. CLUB COMMUNICATION

COMMUNICATION WITH THE CLUB AND FROM THE CLUB

Please continue to email supporterservices@saracens.net if you have any questions throughout the season. We are doing all we can to answer questions as quickly as possible. Please note our club phone line will not be reactivated until further notice as email is the quickest and most efficient way for our small team to answer as many supporter questions as possible.

To ensure you are receiving email communications from the clubplease check you have an active email address registered with the club and are opted in to receive news and information s.

If you are aware of any fans not receiving emails who would like to please encourage them to register, check their account or contact supporter services.

SURVEYS AND SUPPORTER FEEDBACK

Throughout the season Saracens will be running post-match surveys to gather feedback from supporters on all aspects of the match day experience. Again, please ensure your email address is correct and you are opted in to receive information to receive the surveys. We also like to receive feedback at any time via supporterservices@saracens.net

THE HUDDLE

This season we aim to bring you regular video content via “The Huddle” and its presenting team of TV comedian Hal Cruttenden and Steve Cummins. This season The Huddle will feature club news, player interviews, special guests, partner offers, challenges and competitions for all Saracens supporters via the Saracens Website and Facebook page.

5. CLUB SERVICES & PARTNER EVENTS

HOSPITALITY

Enjoy hospitality at the home of Saracens this season and experience matchdays in style. Whether you’re looking to entertain clients or mark a special occasion with friends and family, there are a range of packages on offer to suit all types of Saracens fans.

Availability is limited across all packages and matches so please enquire early, Find out more or contact hospitality@saracens.net .

RUGBY CAMPS

Our popular Minis, Juniors and Girls Rugby camps are back for October Half term – to find out more and book visit Saracens.com/rugbycamps

Festivals and match day activities will also be back this season so we will be contacting our Partner Clubs and Schools with details. For enquiries for our Community Rugby Department email community@saracens.net or call Theresa Bouchier on 0203 974 2925.

STONEX STADIUM EVENTS

If you would like to enquire about using StoneX Stadium to host a special event / conference / business meeting – please visit https://stonexstadium.com/

MBN EVENTS

Saracens associated events company “MBN Events” are running a number of sporting dinners and events over the coming months featuring a host of sporting superstar speakers and celebrity guests – Find out more here. Call Will Samler on 0203 974 1597 will.samler@mbnpromotions.co.uk

UKIS SUMMIT

On Saturday 2nd October, the Global Group UK Investor Summit is heading to StoneX Stadium with some familiar faces to Saracens fans fronting up the speaker line up! Saracens fans can claim a free standard ticket to this event. Use code SUMMITSARRIES at check out.

FIND OUT MORE or Call Ben Taylor, 0203 984 9651, BenTaylor@saracens.net,

COPTHALL CONNECT – CO WORKING SPACE AT STONEX STADIUM

Saracen’s supporters can work and run their businesses from StoneX Stadium 5 days a week by securing a co-working space at Copthall Connect. Find out more here or call Mike Godfrey, 0203 870 2664, MikeGodfrey@saracens.net