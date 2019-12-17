Extended Reaction | Marlie Packer credits half-time talk with turnaround against Quins
Saracens Women backrower Marlie Packer believes some honest words at half-time helped the team turnaround a deficit against Harlequins Women on Saturday.
The defending champions came back from 24 – 0 down to win 33 – 27, and in doing so produced the biggest comeback in Tyrrells Premier 15s history.
Packer was awarded Player of the Match after an all-action performance in attack and defence, including bagging a hat-trick of tries.
