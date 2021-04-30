Nottingham Rugby v Saracens Men | Match Updates
Welcome to the Live Blog!
Sarries family, welcome!
We’ll be bringing you live updates from The Bay in Nottingham on Saturday evening. Director of Rugby Mark McCall has named another strong XV with Saracens Men looking to make it six wins on the bounce in the Greene King IPA Championship.
Come back and join us from 5.20pm.
